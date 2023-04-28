"Gettysburg by Morning," Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback and eBook editions of Gettysburg by Morning by Nashville author Randy O’Brien. This book is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
There are over 200 hundred documented cases of women who dressed as men to fight in the Civil War. Gettysburg by Morning is the first novel that explores this phenomenon from the battlefield to the White House. Gettysburg by Morning places you on the battlefield with a patriotic young woman fighting arm-in-arm with her fellow soldiers. Historical characters like Abraham Lincoln, Mary Todd Lincoln, George Custer, Oliver Wendell Holmes, and others make reading this story like walking hand-in-hand with history.
Kirkus Reviews says “This is a historically astute story that deftly highlights an element of the war largely neglected.” Midwest Book Review calls it “A deftly crafted historical novel by an author with a meticulous flair for narrative driven storytelling that is expertly combined with an eye for historical detail, Gettysburg by Morning is a riveting and entertaining read from cover to cover that will have a special appeal for Civil War buffs.”
Nashvillian Randy O’Brien is a retired award-winning radio journalist. He was the News Director of WMOT-FM for three decades, reporting hard news and features. In addition, he was an adjunct writing instructor. His interests include audiobooks, just about any genre, fiction or non-fiction, movies, and speed walking.
Gettysburg by Morning, 264 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-207-4, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
There are over 200 hundred documented cases of women who dressed as men to fight in the Civil War. Gettysburg by Morning is the first novel that explores this phenomenon from the battlefield to the White House. Gettysburg by Morning places you on the battlefield with a patriotic young woman fighting arm-in-arm with her fellow soldiers. Historical characters like Abraham Lincoln, Mary Todd Lincoln, George Custer, Oliver Wendell Holmes, and others make reading this story like walking hand-in-hand with history.
Kirkus Reviews says “This is a historically astute story that deftly highlights an element of the war largely neglected.” Midwest Book Review calls it “A deftly crafted historical novel by an author with a meticulous flair for narrative driven storytelling that is expertly combined with an eye for historical detail, Gettysburg by Morning is a riveting and entertaining read from cover to cover that will have a special appeal for Civil War buffs.”
Nashvillian Randy O’Brien is a retired award-winning radio journalist. He was the News Director of WMOT-FM for three decades, reporting hard news and features. In addition, he was an adjunct writing instructor. His interests include audiobooks, just about any genre, fiction or non-fiction, movies, and speed walking.
Gettysburg by Morning, 264 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-207-4, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories