Loveforce International Releases a Jazz Gull, a Beautiful Love and a Song About Worry
On Friday, April 28, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles by three of its recording artists.
Santa Clarita, CA, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, April 28, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. One single is by Billy Ray Charles. Another is by Honey Davis. A third is by inRchild.
Billy Ray Charles latest Digital Music Single is entitled "It's A Beautiful Love." The song is in the Ambient, Soul-Pop, and Alternative R&B genres. Musically, it sounds like a cross between a Soulful Alan Parson's Project composition and laid-back Roger and Zapp record. The lyrics revolve around romance. They don't tell a story as much as lay out a romantic stream of consciousness. The vibe is a soulful chill that attempts to get the listener to mentally wander through the concept of a beautiful love between two people.
The latest Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “What’s Gonna Happen to Me”? It is a guitar laden blues song with elements of rock, within a blues ballad format. Lyrically, it tells the sad story of a man whose life has been a series of bad choices and squandered opportunities. Now, much older, and wiser, he wonders what is going happen to him in the twilight of his years as a result of the choices he has made. It's a sobering tale that attempts to make listeners ponder about their own life choices and how those choices will affect their future.
The latest Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Jazzgull.” The song features Songwriter and Musician Bobby Long, who also wrote the composition. The song is the first release on Long since his signing with Loveforce International earlier in the month. The release is a Jazz-Rock instrumental.
“We have a powerful threesome of releases this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We’ve got a song about how beautiful love is, another about how worrisome past mistakes can become and Bobby Long’s debut with inRchild on a release that is both relaxing and brief, like a short respite amidst the clutter of the day,” he continued.
The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to a wide variety of streaming platforms including: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
