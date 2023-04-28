Author Karla Richards’s New Book, "God’s Favorite Fruit," is a Sweet Story That Introduces Children to the Key Qualities of the Fruit of the Spirit
Recent release “God’s Favorite Fruit,” from Covenant Books author Karla Richards, is a fun and simple story for children that introduces them to the core characteristics that Christians strive to embody, the fruits of the Spirit.
Anaheim, CA, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Karla Richards, a woman with a deep love and appreciation for God and a desire to share and instill that love and appreciation with children, has completed her new book, “God’s Favorite Fruit”: her first published work that introduces children to Christian ideals of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.
Richards writes, “The Bible says you can tell a tree by looking at its fruit. If it has apples, you’ll know it’s an apple tree right down to its roots. The same can be said for people based on the things we do and say. So do your best to bear good fruit each and every day.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richards’s new book introduces each of the Biblical fruits of the Spirit through colorful, lively illustrations and day-to-day examples.
Children will be inspired to follow Christ and learn how to properly govern themselves while also learning to treat others with love, kindness, and gentleness.
Readers can purchase “God’s Favorite Fruit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
