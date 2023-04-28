Author Dr. Stephen R. Button’s New Book, "The Grace Filled Life," is a Profound Exploration Designed to Help Readers Apply God's Everlasting Grace to Their Daily Lives
Recent release “The Grace Filled Life: Living in the Panoply of God's Grace,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Stephen R. Button, is a faith-based discussion on the lasting impact that grace can have on every aspect of a Christian life. Through his writings, Dr. Button challenges readers to reflect back upon their own experiences that reveal evidence of how grace has affected them individually.
Prescott, AZ, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Stephen R. Button has completed his new book, “The Grace Filled Life: Living in the Panoply of God's Grace”: a compelling read that presents a practical understanding and comprehensive application of grace to Christian believer’s daily life.
Author Stephen R. Button is semi-retired after forty-plus years in ministry, which included being a youth pastor, a choir director and worship leader, a Christian school teacher for 4th through 12th grade, a Christian school principal, a trumpet soloist, a piano accompanist, a camp speaker, an associate and lead pastor, an author, and a composer. Living in Prescott, Arizona, he is married and has two children and eight grandchildren. He serves as chaplain for Marketplace Chaplains and Dignity Health Yavapai Memorial County Hospital and plays piano as a volunteer at the hospital and senior rest homes.
“When Jesus said, ‘My grace is sufficient,’ Christians often forget that grace is the predominant characteristic of their Christian experience and therefore tend to overlook how grace permeates every aspect of their life,” writes Dr. Button. “Were it not for grace, we would still be lost in our sin, unwilling to or incapable of enjoying the benefits of a relationship with Jesus. I chose the word panoply to describe God’s grace because grace is so overwhelmingly abundant and impressively available to the believer.
“God’s grace is more than sufficient. It is abundantly available to all that belong to Him. There is a reservoir of grace that will never empty. Christ was saying there is nothing else that will compare with it, nothing else that will replace it, and nothing else that will embody it. Grace is sufficient because there is nothing that can be added to it, supplement it, or enhance it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Stephen R. Button’s new book is a skillful exposition of biblical truth that draws from the author’s own personal experiences to reveal the incredible power that God’s grace can grant to those who believe in him and Christ’s teachings.
Readers can purchase “The Grace Filled Life: Living in the Panoply of God's Grace” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
