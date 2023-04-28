Author Dr. Stephen R. Button’s New Book, "The Grace Filled Life," is a Profound Exploration Designed to Help Readers Apply God's Everlasting Grace to Their Daily Lives

Recent release “The Grace Filled Life: Living in the Panoply of God's Grace,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Stephen R. Button, is a faith-based discussion on the lasting impact that grace can have on every aspect of a Christian life. Through his writings, Dr. Button challenges readers to reflect back upon their own experiences that reveal evidence of how grace has affected them individually.