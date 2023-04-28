Author Courtney Post’s New Book, “Psalm 66: Praise amidst Hardships and Joy,” is a 20-Day Devotional That Takes a Deep Dive Into the Psalm Writer’s Highs and Lows

Recent release “Psalm 66: Praise amidst Hardships and Joy,” from Covenant Books author Courtney Post, is a devotional that digs deeper into Psalm 66 each day, with unending praise for God’s goodness and glory.