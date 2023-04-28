Author Courtney Post’s New Book, “Psalm 66: Praise amidst Hardships and Joy,” is a 20-Day Devotional That Takes a Deep Dive Into the Psalm Writer’s Highs and Lows
Recent release “Psalm 66: Praise amidst Hardships and Joy,” from Covenant Books author Courtney Post, is a devotional that digs deeper into Psalm 66 each day, with unending praise for God’s goodness and glory.
Buffalo Center, IA, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Courtney Post, a Christian author and blogger has completed her new book, “Psalm 66: Praise amidst Hardships and Joy”: a twenty-day devotional that delves into the writer’s highs and lows. Post’s writing can also be found at her blog, Colossians 3:23 Blog.
“I believe writing has brought me closer to the Lord,” Post writes. “This has given me different perspectives on looking at the Word of God, circumstances in life, and even nature. I am more often making connections that are leading me toward God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Post’s new book is a devotional that can help readers get a better understanding of Psalm 66 and the life lessons that can be gleaned from it.
“There are twenty verses, so there are twenty days in the word through this particular psalm. My hope and prayer for you is that you will read and understand the message behind this psalm, and that we will both have a better love of the psalms in general,” Post explains.
Readers can purchase “Psalm 66: Praise amidst Hardships and Joy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
