Future Horizons Releases "The Autism Toilet Training Handbook: Essential Strategies for Home and School"

Arlington, TX, April 28, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Toilet training can be a battleground for parents and children. In this book, Mary Wrobel offers a detailed roadmap for success, based on over twenty five years of experience. Easy-to-read bulleted lists offer effective do's and don'ts, along with real-life examples. Learn, among other things, how to overcome fear of the bathroom, teach to use toilet paper, flush and wash up and deal with toileting in unfamiliar environments. A lifesaver for parents and children!This is Mary’s fourth publication with Future Horizons. Her first book, "Taking Care of Myself" won the ASA Outstanding Literary Work of the Year Award-Educational Division, as well as the iParenting Media Award. Taking Care of Myself 2 was written for Teenagers and Young Adults and won an iParenting Media Award. She also wrote Autism and Girls (co-author).