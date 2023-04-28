Future Horizons Releases "The Autism Toilet Training Handbook: Essential Strategies for Home and School"
A retired teacher and speech-language pathologist, Mary Wrobel has worked with students with autism for more than thirty years and continues to consult and give workshops. She has trained both parents and professionals about puberty, and its accompanying safety, cleanliness, and health issues, as well as many other topics related to autism.
Arlington, TX, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Toilet training can be a battleground for parents and children. In this book, Mary Wrobel offers a detailed roadmap for success, based on over twenty five years of experience. Easy-to-read bulleted lists offer effective do's and don'ts, along with real-life examples. Learn, among other things, how to overcome fear of the bathroom, teach to use toilet paper, flush and wash up and deal with toileting in unfamiliar environments. A lifesaver for parents and children!
This is Mary’s fourth publication with Future Horizons. Her first book, "Taking Care of Myself" won the ASA Outstanding Literary Work of the Year Award-Educational Division, as well as the iParenting Media Award. Taking Care of Myself 2 was written for Teenagers and Young Adults and won an iParenting Media Award. She also wrote Autism and Girls (co-author).
