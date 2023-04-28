Author Rhonda Higby’s New Book, "Adventures with Alex," is a Fun Story That Offers Valuable Lessons for Readers of All Ages
Recent release “Adventures with Alex,” from Covenant Books author Rhonda Higby, invites readers to follow along as Alex learns about life through situations that are sometimes common, sometimes humorous, and sometimes dangerous.
Rockford, IA, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rhonda Higby, who draws inspiration from her grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, has completed her new book, “Adventures with Alex”: an entertaining children’s book that opens up conversations between parents and children.
Author Rhonda Higby enjoys recording and sharing her adventures in books.
Rhonda writes, “When Mommy was ready to go grocery shopping, she asked Alex to go along. ‘You have earned a medium treat this week. You would have earned a large treat if you had gotten up when I told you in the morning. We’ll work on that next week, won’t we?’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rhonda Higby’s new book invites young readers and listeners to finish each adventure with Alex.
Readers can purchase “Adventures with Alex” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
