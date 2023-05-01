Author Art Seter’s New Book, "Insane Rain: A Life Saved and Directed by Spiritual and Psychical Events," is the Story of Seter’s Life and the Phenomena That Shaped It
Recent release “Insane Rain: A Life Saved and Directed by Spiritual and Psychical Events,” from Covenant Books author Art Seter, is the stunning, first-hand account of a life heavily affected by unexplained psychic events. The author examines these life-saving events and offers his own explanations using science, pseudoscience, and theology.
Ventura, CA, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Art Seter, a North Dakota native has completed his new book, “Insane Rain: A Life Saved and Directed by Spiritual and Psychical Events”: the story of his own life and the unexplained events that shaped it.
Seter earned a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering at the University of North Dakota. Employed in civil service by the U.S. Navy for thirty-nine years, he designed equipment used for the development testing of various aircraft and weapons including Harpoon antiship and Tomahawk cruise missiles. His main hobby is amateur astronomy; but he also spends time reading, traveling in the U.S., and playing video games. He currently resides in Ventura, California, with his wife of fifty-four years and has two children and four grandchildren.
“Living, working, and growing up on a farm in North Dakota in the 1940s and 1950s was hard, especially for the family I was born into. My mother’s death when I was a teenager changed my view of the world, God, and eternity. I questioned my church’s teaching and found few answers to my questions,” Seter writes.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Seter’s new book attempts to answer many of the author’s unanswered questions about how our universe is constructed and how the spiritual world intervenes in the physical world.
Psychic experiences began happening to Seter when he was young, and other members of his family have reported similar experiences – too many to be ignored – or to be coincidental.
Readers can purchase “Insane Rain: A Life Saved and Directed by Spiritual and Psychical Events” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
