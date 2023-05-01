Author Art Seter’s New Book, "Insane Rain: A Life Saved and Directed by Spiritual and Psychical Events," is the Story of Seter’s Life and the Phenomena That Shaped It

Recent release “Insane Rain: A Life Saved and Directed by Spiritual and Psychical Events,” from Covenant Books author Art Seter, is the stunning, first-hand account of a life heavily affected by unexplained psychic events. The author examines these life-saving events and offers his own explanations using science, pseudoscience, and theology.