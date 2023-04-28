Author RoseAnna Lucarelli’s New Book, "Songbirds," is an Emotional and Moving Collection of Memorable Poems Dedicated to the Author’s Loving Parents
Recent release “Songbirds,” from Newman Springs Publishing author RoseAnna Lucarelli, is a beautiful collection of meaningful and illustrative poetry, followed by personal tributes and non-fiction writing about the author and her influences in life.
New York, NY, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RoseAnna Lucarelli, who was born in Toritto in the province of Bari, Italy, and has lived in New York, Massachusetts, Florida, and New Jersey, has completed her new book, “Songbirds”: a gripping and potent collection of poems.
Author RoseAnna Lucarelli resides in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. A graduate of Harpur College, SUNY Binghamton, and a Dean’s List student, RoseAnna is an artist, writer, former educator, administrator, and investment representative.
RoseAnna shares, “Throughout many years, I have pursued a lifelong love of art and obtained various credentials and graduate credits at Hunter College, School of Visual Arts, Art Students’ League, Monserrat School of Art, Philadelphia Academy of The Fine Arts, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Philadelphia Federation of Teachers Workshops, and Moore College of Art and Design. My beloved teachers, Francis Chriss, George Gabin, Paul Scott, and Ethan Berry strengthened my conviction to develop artistic skills, and Ms. Gwendolyn Davis, Senior Adult Librarian at the New York Public Library, encouraged me to read my poems at the NYPL and Barnes & Noble in Manhattan. I love painting, writing, musical theatre, classic films, museums, and cooking.”
Her favorite destinations include Italy, Switzerland, Nova Scotia, Bermuda, Mexico, Manhattan, Philadelphia, New Hope, PA, Chestnut Hill, PA, Lambertville, NJ, Key West, the Caribbean, and visiting every pet-friendly beach imaginable with her beloved dogs.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, RoseAnna Lucarelli’s original work includes poems such as “Mother’s Love,” “Papa’s Blue Sweater,” “My Christmas Child,” “The Photograph Album,” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Songbirds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
