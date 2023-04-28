Author Deborah Martin’s New Book, "Beyond Southern: Recipes from the Heart," is a Series of Recipes for Southern-Inspired Meals from the Author's Expansive Collection
Recent release “Beyond Southern: Recipes from the Heart,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Deborah Martin, is a collection of recipes aimed at bringing a taste of Southern to readers. Each recipe is perfectly designed to delight the palate and is approachable for both beginners and experts in the kitchen alike.
Meridian, MS, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Deborah Martin, a true Southerner and a coal miner’s daughter who was born in Birmingham, Alabama, has completed her new book, “Beyond Southern: Recipes from the Heart”: a collection of mouth-watering and delectable recipes crafted through the years by the author and her family that are sure to delight any dinner guest.
“Welcome to ‘Beyond Southern,’ recipes from the heart by a girl with a passion for cooking Southern cuisine,” writes Martin. “Inspired by the Food Network, I was chosen to appear on their ‘Ultimate Recipe Showdown—Hometown Favorites.’ Family, friends, and even strangers asked when a cookbook was going to be written. After much thought and many tastings by friends and family, this book began.”
Martin continues, “Along with recipes from my personal collection, ‘Beyond Southern’ is peppered with dishes graciously shared by family and friends. I have cooked every recipe in this book and hundreds more over the years. Delicious food is an essential of life, and hours spent in the kitchen is time well spent. After all, cooking is a form of meditation that transcends one into a world that reaches all of the five senses.
“… Build a repertoire of dishes you enjoy cooking for family, friends, and parties. Memorize them, then make them your own by adding other ingredients or taking ingredients away. Take chances; add your own twists. All recipes are based on generations of cooks’ and chefs’ ideas. We build on each other’s work. After all, a recipe has no soul. You, as the cook, must bring soul to the recipe.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Deborah Martin’s cookbook was inspired by the author’s desire to share family traditions and recipes and with the hope that readers would recreate them in order to experience a little taste of what Southern life is like. From simple dishes to mesmerizing main courses, Martin provides recipes for nearly every occasion that are sure to leave readers and their guests full and satisfied.
Readers who wish to experience this delectable work can purchase “Beyond Southern: Recipes from the Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
