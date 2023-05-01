Author Amanda Perry’s New Book, "Walking Miracles," is an Emotionally Stirring Autobiographical Tale Documenting the Author's Abuse, Trauma and Her Fight to Survive
Recent release “Walking Miracles,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amanda Perry, discusses the abuse endured by the author in her life, and how she managed to lift herself up from the darkness, while strengthening the meaningful bonds within her life to discover her true self-worth, resulting in deep, personal-growth and actualization.
North Hartland, VT, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Perry has completed her new book, “Walking Miracles”: a gripping and heartfelt memoir containing short stories and poems that reflect upon the different trauma and struggles faced by the author and how, through her courage and faith, she discovered growth and healing to survive it all.
“In ‘Walking Miracles,’ I talk about the traumas that formed my life and made me who I am today,” writes Perry. “I chose to write about my trauma and bring it to the world as a means to help others who are going through the same thing. This book is a collection of short stories and poems as well as letters from my abuser, which outline the story of my traumas. In here I created a character known as Grace Hope, who undergoes a lot of challenges against a serial rapist, and in the end she became a symbol of my trauma and how I was able to defeat it despite all the challenges that were thrown at her. In ‘Walking Miracles,’ you will come to an understanding of your own self-worth, as I talk about how I was nothing and meant something more. In here I lost people, dealt with an abusive partner, lived through a physical illness that was undiagnosed for twenty years, and almost gave up hope to the world. Yet I also found the true meaning to life and became closer to those that know me. I hope when you read ‘Walking Miracles,’ some part of it will stay with you for a lifetime.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Amanda Perry’s captivating journey will take readers on an unforgettable journey to witness true strength in the face of unimaginable trauma and reveal how the author refused to give up despite the trials she faced at every turn. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “Walking Miracles” is sure to have a lasting impact on readers, inviting them to return to Perry’s story and discover something new each time.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Walking Miracles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“In ‘Walking Miracles,’ I talk about the traumas that formed my life and made me who I am today,” writes Perry. “I chose to write about my trauma and bring it to the world as a means to help others who are going through the same thing. This book is a collection of short stories and poems as well as letters from my abuser, which outline the story of my traumas. In here I created a character known as Grace Hope, who undergoes a lot of challenges against a serial rapist, and in the end she became a symbol of my trauma and how I was able to defeat it despite all the challenges that were thrown at her. In ‘Walking Miracles,’ you will come to an understanding of your own self-worth, as I talk about how I was nothing and meant something more. In here I lost people, dealt with an abusive partner, lived through a physical illness that was undiagnosed for twenty years, and almost gave up hope to the world. Yet I also found the true meaning to life and became closer to those that know me. I hope when you read ‘Walking Miracles,’ some part of it will stay with you for a lifetime.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Amanda Perry’s captivating journey will take readers on an unforgettable journey to witness true strength in the face of unimaginable trauma and reveal how the author refused to give up despite the trials she faced at every turn. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “Walking Miracles” is sure to have a lasting impact on readers, inviting them to return to Perry’s story and discover something new each time.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Walking Miracles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories