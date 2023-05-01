Author Amanda Perry’s New Book, "Walking Miracles," is an Emotionally Stirring Autobiographical Tale Documenting the Author's Abuse, Trauma and Her Fight to Survive

Recent release “Walking Miracles,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amanda Perry, discusses the abuse endured by the author in her life, and how she managed to lift herself up from the darkness, while strengthening the meaningful bonds within her life to discover her true self-worth, resulting in deep, personal-growth and actualization.