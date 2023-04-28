Brynn Daves’s New Book, "I Can Cape," is a Powerful Story That Speaks to Instilling Confidence and Capability Into the Precious Souls of Children
Norman, OK, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brynn Daves, who has served in higher education since 2006 with a passion to develop young adults and, more specifically, women, has completed her most recent book, “I Can Cape”: an engaging children’s story that helps young readers to begin to recognize their ability and independence at the earliest age possible.
When author Brynn Daves’s daughter was born in 2015, her creative fire was focused on encouraging and empowering through children’s books. Although Daves’s origins are rooted in Iowa, she now resides with her family in Oklahoma. Daves has written several children’s books; however, “I Can Cape” is her first published book.
This exciting story centers around a cape that transforms inner doubts into “I cans.” However, once the cape is gone, and with a little wisdom from a parent or guardian, the child realizes their capability in full force.
Published by Fulton Books, Brynn Daves’s book encourages readers to reflect on their individual capabilities and their confidence.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Can Cape” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
When author Brynn Daves’s daughter was born in 2015, her creative fire was focused on encouraging and empowering through children’s books. Although Daves’s origins are rooted in Iowa, she now resides with her family in Oklahoma. Daves has written several children’s books; however, “I Can Cape” is her first published book.
This exciting story centers around a cape that transforms inner doubts into “I cans.” However, once the cape is gone, and with a little wisdom from a parent or guardian, the child realizes their capability in full force.
Published by Fulton Books, Brynn Daves’s book encourages readers to reflect on their individual capabilities and their confidence.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Can Cape” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories