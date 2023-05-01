Donald H. Roy, Ph.D.’s New Book, “Sin and Its Consequences: A Biblical Timeline,” Examines the Sins Committed by People Within the Bible & the Direct Fallout They Cause
Lynchburg, VA, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Donald H. Roy, Ph.D., a Sunday school teacher and retired nuclear engineer residing in Lynchburg, Virginia, with Elaine, his wife of fifty-six years, has completed his most recent book, “Sin and Its Consequences: A Biblical Timeline”: a through overview of the different stories and forms of sin committed by characters from the Bible, and how these sins change their relationship with the Lord and affect not only themselves but those around them as well.
Roy shares, “Well, a book about ‘sin’ might not be too compelling these days given that the subject hardly ever appears in day-to-day conversations—perhaps only in theological settings, and even there, the subject is rather rare these days as well. But one might find this ‘Sin and Its Consequences—A Biblical Timeline’ a satisfying exception to this commonplace reaction, for it uses the theme as a vehicle to take the reader on a fascinating journey through the entire Bible, from the first sin recorded there and its devastating results to the death of sin and the banishment of its worldly chieftain and his minions. Yes, it does consider most of the sins recorded in the Old and New Testaments and how God dealt with them—this to help explain what Moses meant when he wrote, ‘The Lord is slow to anger, and abounding in steadfast love, forgiving iniquity and transgression, but by no means clearing the guilty’ (Numbers 14:18).
“That is, the book helps to understand just what the implications of ‘by no means clearing the guilty’ might be and how it is relevant to how we live and think today. The story line follows God’s dealings with His images from Adam and Eve to the end-times as recorded by Saint John in his book of Revelation. There is much linking and contextual material, including numerous images and discussion of the geopolitical settings related to the scripture which carries the main story line.”
Published by Fulton Books, Donald H. Roy, Ph.D.’s book, along with taking readers through the Bible to discover all forms of sin that have taken place, explores the author’s own views on what the fallen world of Adam and Eve was like, and what Saint John saw in the seven thunders of his apocalyptic journal, the book of Revelation.
Through his writings, Roy hopes to enlighten readers on the ways in which sin destroys one’s spirituality and chips away at the bond one shares with the Lord, while encouraging readers to turn from sin and live in accordance with God’s principles and Scripture.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Sin and Its Consequences: A Biblical Timeline” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
