PowwwerSoft Announces Release of PMQS v2 (Project Management-Quotation System)
Calgary, Canada, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PowwwerSoft Announces New & Updated Software Release
PMQS v2 (Project Management-Quotation System)
PowwwerSoft announced immediate availability of their comprehensive general contractor software, PMQS v2, enabling current owners of PMQS v1 to upgrade immediately to the new release. Formerly, PMQS was available to only select regional clients. PowwwerSoft has now released this latest version to the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and others...PMQS v2 is currently only available in English.
PMQS v2 brings your team together with shared access and standardization across all your projects. Their integration with Microsoft Office (required), gives you extensive spreadsheets, prebuilt forms for site and safety, project management, client and contact management and more...
Focusing on small to mid-size residential, commercial and industrial general contractors, PMQS v2 will keep all your projects in an easy to use, intuitive application. With instant access between bid-stage, active and completed projects, PMQS v2 gives you and your team the tool you need to stay on top of each project.
“We’ve strived to give contractors a simple and effective tool to manage their projects from the bid-stage right through to the completion stage, with intuitive, fool-proof methods and flow,” says John Walper, President of PowwwerSoft.
Founded in 1992, PowwwerSoft has focused on custom software and integration solutions in various business disciplines, with a primary emphasis in construction products.
For more information (press only) contact:
John Walper
(587) 435-9984
For more information on PowwwerSoft PMQS v2 visit our website.
