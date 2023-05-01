PT Tiga Solusi Pilihan, an Affiliate of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions in Indonesia
The expansion of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions into the Indonesian market.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, or commonly known as n-actuarial today announced the establishment of an affiliate company in Indonesia, PT Tiga Solusi Pilihan.
“As a leading provider of actuarial services in Asia, we are committed to delivering high-quality solutions to our clients. With our extensive expertise and experience in the field, we are confident that this move will further enable us to provide exceptional service to businesses in Indonesia. We look forward to establishing new relationships and serving the Indonesian market,” said Nicholas Yeo, the Founder and Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions.
n-actuarial provides a wide range of services including IFRS17, data analytics, employee benefits valuation, pricing, valuation, financial modeling, and many more. The establishment of an affiliate company in Indonesia enables n-actuarial to deliver these services to clients in Indonesia in a more effective manner, with a more local focus.
PT Tiga Solusi Pilihan is currently located at The Prominence Office Tower, Level 28, Unit C, Jl. Jalur Sutera Barat No. 15 RT.003/RW.006, Kel. Panunggangan Timur, Kec. Pinang, Kota Tangerang, Banten 15143. We are reachable through our official email address at indonesia@n-actuarial.com or by phone at +62 8965 367 9469. Further information can be found on our website.
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is a technology-focused actuarial firm. Established in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2015, it is now a leading actuarial firm in Asia with 6 offices in the region. Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is the first and only actuarial firm awarded MSC Malaysia status by the Malaysian government, a mark of world-class service and achievement. In 2020, Nicholas Actuarial Solutions received the Quality Assurance Scheme (QAS) accreditation from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries. The QAS mark is a clear signal of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions’ commitment to the highest standards, giving both confidence to employees and a guarantee of quality to clients. In 2019, Nicholas Actuarial Solutions was awarded Top Actuarial Firm in Asia by Captive Review and shortlisted as a finalist for Risk Solution of the Year by Asia Pacific Risk Management Awards.
Nicholas Yeo
+6012-502-3566
www.n-actuarial.com
