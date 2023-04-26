DiabeticU Announces Advisory Board and Plans to Launch the DiabeticU App in Q4
DiabeticU has announced the formation of its advisory board and plans to launch its DiabeticU app in Q4 of this year. The app is a complete diabetes management solution, offering personalized meal and exercise planning, blood sugar analysis, medication reminders, coaching, and online courses to help users manage their condition.
Davie, FL, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DiabeticU, a healthtech startup dedicated to creating a complete diabetes management application, is proud to announce the formation of its advisory board and plans to launch its DiabeticU app in quarter four of this year.
The company has assembled an impressive team of healthcare professionals and business leaders to guide its growth and development. The advisory board includes Dr. Tarang Sharma, Endocrinologist; Steve Soto; Cristina Lattuga CDCES, RDN; Suzi Kutsche CDCES; Megan Porter, RDN, LD, CDECS, RDN; Omar Kazi; Mallori Dzurka, Daria Redmon, Psy.D; RDN; Ashley Farhat, RD, LDN; and Tony Sandoval, CEP, CPSS. Their collective expertise in diabetes management, healthcare technology, and business strategy will be invaluable as DiabeticU works to bring its app to market.
"We are thrilled to have such an outstanding group of advisors on board," said Matthew Tremellen, founder and CEO of DiabeticU. "Their insights and guidance will be instrumental in helping us develop an app that truly meets the needs of people living with diabetes."
DiabeticU's app will be a complete diabetes management solution that offers users a variety of tools and resources to help them manage their diabetes. The app will include features such as personalized meal and exercise planning, comprehensive blood sugar analysis, medication reminders, coaching and online courses.
"We are excited to bring this app to market and help people living with diabetes better manage their condition," said Trace Adams, co-founder and President of DiabeticU. "We believe that our app has the potential to make a real difference in people's lives, and we look forward to launching it later this year."
For more information about DiabeticU and its upcoming app launch, please visit www.diabeticu.com.
Contact:
DiabeticU, Inc.
877.421.4040
Info@diabeticu.com
