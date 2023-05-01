Alexis Adams’s New Book, "Why Keep Teeth Clean?" Follows a Group of Tooth Fairies Who Set Off to Discover Why the Teeth They Collect Are No Longer Strong and Healthy
Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alexis Adams has completed her most recent book, “Why Keep Teeth Clean?”: a fascinating story centered around a crisis in the world of fairies, in which they realize the teeth they collect to build their homes are beginning to decay. In order to find out what’s wrong, they set off to see what humans are doing wrong to cause this dilemma and come up with a solution that both fixes their problem and rewards children for taking care of their teeth.
“The fairies are in trouble!” writes Adams. “In this enchanting tale, we learn why it is so important to keep our teeth clean. After all, the fairies rely on us for our strong teeth, and we can’t let them down.”
Published by Fulton Books, Alexis Adams’s book is the perfect tool for parents and guardians to help inspire readers of all ages to take better care of their teeth through proper brushing and flossing. With vibrant artwork to help illustrate Adams’s message of the importance of oral hygiene, “Why Keep Teeth Clean?” is an adorable tale that young readers are sure to want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Why Keep Teeth Clean?” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
