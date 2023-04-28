Sherry Bliss Haase’s Newly Released "Women of the Bible" is an Engaging Bible Study Intended to Encourage the Modern Woman’s Spiritual Journey
“Women of the Bible,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherry Bliss Haase, is carefully developed to provide flexibility as a personal or group Bible study opportunity as key themes are explored amongst notable women of the Bible.
El Dorado Hills, CA, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Women of the Bible”: an insightful and encouraging opportunity for prayer and active faith work. “Women of the Bible” is the creation of published author Sherry Bliss Haase, a dedicated wife and mother of two.
Haase shares, “My goal with this book is to have people relate to the women of the Bible in a new way. In this women’s devotional, I discuss scriptures written about different women of the Bible, our commonality with them, and how we can apply the lessons from their stories to our lives today. Exploring themes like female relationships, influential women, and redemption, the reader will experience:
• Scripture Reading for each lesson
• Commentary to help gain new insights about the biblical account
• Questions to prompt journaling
• Life Application
With authenticity and humor, I share my perspective and personal experience as a woman, wife, and mother to encourage others in their walk with Christ through this Bible study. There are nineteen lessons organized into six themes. It’s perfect for women’s groups or individual devotion time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherry Bliss Haase’s new book is an interactive resource for women seeking to deepen their understanding of key scripture involving female biblical figures.
Haase shares in hope of offering a helping hand to other women in need of a rejuvenation of faith while navigating our modern world’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Women of the Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Women of the Bible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
