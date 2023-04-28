Chuck Chapman’s Newly Released “ASAP Recovery: Tearing Out the Old Foundation” is a Heartfelt Message of Hope to Anyone Struggling with Addiction
“ASAP Recovery: Tearing Out the Old Foundation,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chuck Chapman, is a challenge to traditional ways of thinking regarding the difference of staying in recovery and being fully recovered from the challenges of substance abuse and addiction.
Park Hills, KY, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “ASAP Recovery: Tearing Out the Old Foundation”: a potent example of faith-based recovery methods. “ASAP Recovery: Tearing Out the Old Foundation” is the creation of published author Chuck Chapman, the founder and director of ASAP Recovery Inc., a faith-based recovery program for those seeking cure over maintenance for any addiction or life-controlling issue. He is a graduate of Teen Challenge International of Southwest Florida, having overcome his own demons of addiction. After rehab, Chuck went on to acquire a bachelor’s degree in Bible and theology from God’s Bible School & College in Cincinnati, Ohio. By the grace of God, Chuck has now been sober and working with people in recovery for over fifteen years. His partner in ministry is his supportive wife, Lisa.
Chapman shares, “The old recovery foundations have cracked beyond the point of repair, and each year countless people in our community are needlessly dying because of it! The only question is—will you be one of them before something changes? ASAP Recovery: Tearing out the Old Foundation exposes seven reasons why yesterday’s Steps and Traditions are no longer working for the majority of us in recovery today.
“This book is about the freedom and victory the God of the Bible alone offers to all of us and what He expects from us in order to achieve it! It is also about your individual path to victory and why it has eluded you for so long. ASAP Recovery is for those rare individuals seeking cure over maintenance for addiction and willful sin but just can’t seem to find it by building on the old foundation.
“So if you’re finally ready to start rebuilding your life on the only foundation that will never crack or crumble, then this is the book, program, and path for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chuck Chapman’s new book will empower anyone directly or indirectly affected by addiction by providing clear guidance on how to break the dangerous cycle of addiction.
Consumers can purchase “ASAP Recovery: Tearing Out the Old Foundation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ASAP Recovery: Tearing Out the Old Foundation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
