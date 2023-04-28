Trina Rich’s Newly Released "The Master and the Pot" is a Helpful Analogy for Young Readers to Learn About Christ’s Sacrifice
“The Master and the Pot,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Trina Rich, is an engaging narrative that brings a thoughtful story of creation and God’s restoring grace to readers of any age to share together.
Parkville, MD, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Master and the Pot”: a celebration of God’s blessings. “The Master and the Pot” is the creation of published author Trina Rich, a proud mother who enjoys fellowship at Rosedale Baptist Church and thanks God for the time she shared with her dearly departed husband.
Rich shares, “'The Master and the Pot' is an analogy of Jesus and the cross and God’s love for all of us. As the master poured out his love for the broken pot, so did Jesus pour out His love for us. We are renewed by Christ’s love and redemption.
“In our times, more than ever, Jesus is our hope and strength. Just as the pot is made new, so are we in Christ Jesus!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Trina Rich’s new book will encourage discussion and deepen understanding of Christ’s role within our world.
Rich shares in hope of encouraging upcoming generations to value God’s greatest gift to mankind so they too can experience the restorative grace of a faith driven life.
Consumers can purchase “The Master and the Pot” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Master and the Pot,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rich shares, “'The Master and the Pot' is an analogy of Jesus and the cross and God’s love for all of us. As the master poured out his love for the broken pot, so did Jesus pour out His love for us. We are renewed by Christ’s love and redemption.
“In our times, more than ever, Jesus is our hope and strength. Just as the pot is made new, so are we in Christ Jesus!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Trina Rich’s new book will encourage discussion and deepen understanding of Christ’s role within our world.
Rich shares in hope of encouraging upcoming generations to value God’s greatest gift to mankind so they too can experience the restorative grace of a faith driven life.
Consumers can purchase “The Master and the Pot” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Master and the Pot,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories