Quattro Development Buys Commercial Site in Goodyear, AZ
Quattro Development buys a 1.61 acre commercial site in Goodyear, AZ and fully leases the available 14,598 sf to tenant Guidepost Montessori.
Oak Brook, IL, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Quattro Development announced today the recent purchase of a commercial development site in Goodyear, AZ. The 1.61 acre property is located at 1832 N. Litchfield Road and houses three buildings totaling 14,598 square feet. The site is fully leased to Guidepost Montessori, the leading network of schools dedicated to Montessori education.
According to Quattro Development’s Mike Liyeos, “We’re pleased to work with Guidepost Montessori as they continue to grow and add new locations. This market, and this site in particular, works well for all involved.”
Area retail includes Target, Michaels, McDonalds, Ulta Beauty, Barnes & Noble, Ross Dress for Less, Applebees, Chipotle, and Chili’s.
About Quattro Development: Quattro Development is a commercial properties developer based in Oak Brook, IL. Founded in 2006 by Michael Liyeos and Robert Walters, Quattro Development actively builds nationwide for retail, medical, restaurant, education, and service tenants. With a precision focus on finding the “Main & Main” location for every project and a dedication to client satisfaction, Quattro Development leads the industry as a premiere preferred developer. For more information, visit QuattroDevelopment.com.
Media Contact:
William Mastin
Chief Marketing Officer
Quattro Development
(815) 685-0499
bill@quattrodevelopment.com
