Rose Women’s Hospital at Rose Medical Center Performs Innovative Breast Cancer Surgery Procedure
The hospital is one of the first in Colorado to perform this procedure.
Denver, CO, April 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rose Women’s Hospital and the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Rose Medical Center have performed a new breast cancer surgery procedure that may restore sensation after mastectomy.
Breast surgeon Dr. Kayla Griffith and plastic surgeon Dr. Karen Lo are now using the surgical technique Resensation® that can potentially restore sensation to the breast as part of breast and nipple reconstruction. The hospital is among the first in Colorado to offer this groundbreaking procedure.
“We know losing one or both breasts is life-changing and can impact a sense of self,” explains Dr. Griffith. “This is why so many women choose reconstructive surgery after mastectomy. Resensation allows us to go a step further and potentially restore the feeling to the new breasts as well. The more we can work to minimize the trauma to our patients, the faster we get them back to living their lives.”
During a mastectomy, nerves that provide sensation to the breast are cut when the breast tissue is removed. If the nerves aren’t surgically repaired during breast reconstruction, many women will experience permanent numbness in their chest.
This innovative surgical procedure is an advancement in breast reconstruction designed to restore sensation after a mastectomy. It allows surgeons to use a nerve allograft to reconnect nerves in the patient’s newly restored breast. Over time, the nerves can regenerate, potentially restoring sensation in the breast.
For more information, contact Janelle Aune, Marketing Director at Rose Medical Center, at 303-359-6596.
About Rose Medical Center
Well-known as a Denver institution and a 9th Avenue landmark since its founding in 1949, Rose Medical Center has earned its reputation as Denver's “Baby Hospital” while becoming a leader in comprehensive women's care through the establishment of the Rose Women’s Hospital. Expert care in orthopedics and total joint replacement, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine, emergency care and the full spectrum of women’s services are also pillars of the quality services provided at Rose.
Rose is honored to have been named a Denver Post Top Workplace and a 100 Top Hospital® from IBM-Watson Health both for multiple consecutive years. Part of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, Rose is a part of the top health system in the state named by IBM Watson Health for two consecutive years and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50, and contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and also provided $677M in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200M in federal, state and local taxes.
Rose Medical Center has been a proud part of the Denver community for nearly 75 years. With origins in Jewish teachings, traditions and community, Rose’s founders built this hospital to “serve the need of every creed.” By offering a high level of expertise and service across all disciplines, Rose is a destination hospital, attracting patients from throughout Colorado and around the world.
