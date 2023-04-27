Rapha Dental Announces Teeth Whitening Promotion in June and July
Rapha Dental LLC announces in-office teeth whitening discount promotion during the months of June and July 2023.
Cinnaminson, NJ, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rapha Dental LLC, a general dentist in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, is pleased to announce its teeth whitening discount promotion to be held every Tuesday during June and July 2023.
Rapha Dental, owned and run by Dr. Huh, offers a wide selection of cosmetic, preventative, and restorative dental services, including dental implants, root canal, pediatric, and teeth whitening.
Patients looking to improve their smile with Rapha Dental's teeth whitening service will love the results they get with the revolutionary Zoom Teeth Whitening service offered by Philips. The treatment, usually priced at $400, will be discounted every Tuesday during June and July to $300. This $100 saving makes achieving a dazzling white and bright smile so much more affordable for many patients.
There are many benefits to choosing Rapha Dentals teeth whitening service, including:
Simple and non-invasive whitening procedure
Suitable for sensitive teeth
Quick and painless
Highly effective results
The Zoom Teeth Whitening service can whiten the smile by up to eight shades in just 45 minutes. Patients could arrange an appointment in their lunch hour and go back to work with beautifully sparkling teeth. This treatment is affordable, too, and even more so thanks to the June and July whitening promotion.
Dr. Mark Huh, the owner of Rapha Dental, said, "We are delighted to be able to offer more patients our revolutionary and highly effective teeth whitening service. We've helped so many of our patients to experience the confidence that a brighter, whiter smile can bring. We're looking forward to doing the same for more customers throughout our promotional and beyond."
Patients must have a dental exam, x-ray, and teeth cleaning before having their teeth whitened. This will ensure their smile is suitable for teeth whitening and help them to achieve ultimate results from the treatment. Teeth cleaning can also be arranged on a Tuesday as part of Rapha Dental's hygiene schedule.
All treatments will be carried out by Rapha Dental's friendly and highly trained and experienced team. The treatment is safe, fast, and highly effective. The chairside service, brought to patients by Philips, provides teeth whitening at a fraction of the cost of other treatments. During June and July, patients can save even more on improving their smile.
About Rapha Dental
Based in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, Rapha Dental LLC offers a wide selection of dental services to its patients. Patients can book an appointment using the online booking service or by calling the office at 856-829-8668.
raphadentalllc.com/
About Rapha Dental
Based in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, Rapha Dental LLC offers a wide selection of dental services to its patients. Patients can book an appointment using the online booking service or by calling the office at 856-829-8668.
Contact
Mark Huh
856-829-8668
https://raphadentalllc.com/
