Francisco Soler Joins MAS Advisors
Miami, FL, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the hiring of Francisco Soler as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer effective April 3, 2023.
"I am proud to rejoin an incredibly dynamic and talented team of professionals. MAS is a solidly established business with tremendous growth potential, and I am fortunate to be playing a key role in its future,” Francisco said.
Ricardo R. Calderon, Managing Member of MAS Advisor, LLC said, “Francisco brings 20 years of professional experience in the wealth and asset management industries serving both US and offshore jurisdictions. Most recently, he has had broad-based institutional portfolio management responsibilities at EFG Asset Management where he had direct responsibility for a portfolio of equities, fixed income, and alternative investments.”
“Francisco had previously spent 5 years with MAS when it was originally founded, helping develop the business from the ground up. Importantly, he was instrumental in structuring and helping secure important PPLI investment mandates for the firm,” Calderon added.
Francisco will have responsibility for leading the firm as it continues to expand by nurturing its existing institutional clients and selectively adding new business. He will be a member of the Investment Committee and the Management Committee, and he will also have responsibility for overseeing Compliance matters. Francisco is a CFA and CAIA charter holder and holds the following industry qualifications: FINRA Series 7 and the Uniform Combined State Law Examination (Series 66).
MAS Advisors LLC is an SEC registered investment advisor located in Miami, Florida with over $1.1 Billion in AUM, focused on managing tax efficient portfolios for institutions and for a select group of private clients.
