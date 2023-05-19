Maestro Grant Gilman Completes Second Season as Music Director of the Alpharetta Symphony, Doubling Audience Size and Budget
Atlanta, GA, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Alpharetta Symphony is proud to announce the successful completion of Maestro Grant Gilman's second season as Music Director. Under his leadership, the orchestra has seen a significant increase in both audience size and budget, thanks to the high quality of concert programming and increased level of music making.
Since joining the Alpharetta Symphony, Maestro Gilman has brought his exceptional musical expertise and unique vision to the orchestra. His passion for music has inspired the musicians to new heights, resulting in performances that have thrilled audiences and garnered critical acclaim.
The 2022-2023 season has been particularly successful, with attendance doubling since last year. The orchestra's innovative programming and high-quality performances have drawn new audiences, as well as loyal fans who have been impressed by the orchestra's growth and development.
Maestro Gilman's leadership has also had a positive impact on the orchestra's budget, which has increased significantly due to fund-raising efforts and networking. His commitment to building strong relationships within the community has resulted in increased support from local businesses and organizations, as well as individual donors.
"I am honored to have completed my second season as Music Director of the Alpharetta Symphony," said Maestro Gilman. "I am grateful for the support of our audiences, the musicians, and the community. It has been a privilege to work with such talented and dedicated musicians, and I look forward to continuing to build on our success in the years to come."
The Alpharetta Symphony is now looking forward to its upcoming season, which promises to be another exciting year of outstanding music-making and exceptional performances. With Maestro Gilman's visionary leadership, the orchestra is poised to continue to grow and thrive in the years to come.
For more information about the Alpharetta Symphony and its upcoming season, please visit the orchestra's website.
