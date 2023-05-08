9-Year-Old Kid Ridhhaan Jaiin Becomes Youngest Publisher, Launches Book Alongside Principal, GIIS School
Pune, India, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RidhzWorld Publishing, a unique initiative taken by 9-year-old Ridhhaan Jaiin to provide a platform to young creative writers to showcase their talent, successfully launched its first international story writing contest, “Once Upon In Our Minds” on 15th August 2022. The competition was widely welcomed by budding writers from different countries, including India, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Malaysia, and Nepal, garnering over 250 entries.
Following a rigorous selection process supervised by three judges and a moderator, the winning entries were compiled into a book, “Once Upon In Our Minds,” which was subsequently launched on 21st April ‘23 at Global Indian International School (GIIS), Hadapsar, Pune. The book features stories of 8 winners and they are Aabha Ghuli, Aadhya Garg, Anshika Iyer, Jinal Shah, Namit Jagirdar, Saanchi Singh, Shiza Fatima, and Shreelekha Shinde.
Joining Ridhhaan Jaiin, founder of RidhzWorld Publishing at the celebration were GIIS school’s principal, Dr. Lakshmi Prasanna, Radhicka V Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of RidhzWorld Publishing, Sumita Bajpai, Co-Founder and CEO of Kubic Online Edutech, Simran Wadhwani from Contest Social Media partner May Way Marketing and GIIS school coordinators, in addition to the students of Grade 4 and 5 of GIIS school.
Ridhhaan Jaiin, prior to the launch, addressed the gathering and shared his personal journey as an author, his views on story writing, the publishing process, NGOs he supports and his learnings. “Once Upon In Our Minds” is now available internationally in eBook and Paperback format on Amazon, Ridhzworld website and other prime online bookstores, encouraging readers to take Maya Angelou’s advice and “be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.”
