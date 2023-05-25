New Book Release from Fireship Press: "Prisoner of Wallabout Bay”
Tucson, AZ, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Barrett has only two choices …
She can bow to her mother’s nagging and marry a handsome young lawyer who is well-connected to the British military occupying New York. Or she can stick to her inky grind as a lowly apprentice at a newspaper where her foul-mouthed, ill-tempered boss keeps assigning her stories on ladies’ hair trends instead of the Revolutionary War intrigue she so wants to cover.
Sarah’s relentless digging uncovers a story that nobody wants to even talk about, no less print. The British have set up decaying prison ships in the waters off New York. Risking everything, Sarah fights to expose rampant cruelty and wretched conditions, and in the process just happens to find love.
“The novel plunges the reader into a series of perilous adventures, at the same time opening our eyes to a little-known war crime that still haunts our history.” —Ellen Pall, author of Must Read Well and Among the Ginzburgs
About the Author
After graduating from Syracuse University, Hulse worked for small newspapers in Colorado and then for the Rocky Mountain News in Denver, where she covered major criminal trials. She did freelance writing for the Los Angeles Times and was city editor at the Santa Barbara News-Press. For her leadership there, she was one of six staffers who received the University of Oregon’s Arcil Payne Award for Ethics in Journalism, an annual honor for journalists who “report with integrity despite personal, political, or economic pressure.” Most recently, she was editor of a Southern California agricultural magazine.
Release Date: August 24, 2023
Fireship Press
P.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com
http://www.fireshippress.com
Visit https://fireshippress.com/Author/jane-hulse/ for more details.
Pages: 248 • Fiction: Action & Adventure, Historical, Colonial America & Revolution, Romance
Trade paperback: 978-1-61179-413-7 / $23.99
eBook: 978-1-61179-414-4 / $8.99
Available through booksellers worldwide.
Categories