Author Julian Munrro’s New Book, "Thoughts of Redemption," is a Powerful & Heartfelt Story of the Author's Journey from Struggles to Triumph & Redemption Through God
Recent release “Thoughts of Redemption,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Julian Munrro, is a faith-based read that explores how, through the incredible saving light of the Lord, the author found redemption from a life of pain and suffering. Fully disclosing his life story and shortcomings, Munrro hopes to inspire readers to build a better environment for future generations of the world.
New York, NY, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Julian Munrro has completed his new book, “Thoughts of Redemption”: a thought-provoking and compelling memoir that takes a look at the author’s life story, and the struggles and challenges he was forced to overcome that shaped the person he is to this very day.
“This book is a story targeted for learning with a wing span that covers unbridled sex, mental illness, rape, sorrow, addiction, and hope. It is a compilation of bad decisions and their consequences,” writes Munrro. “It is a group of actions that have no merit in the thinking process. It is not meant to glorify the actions but to put a spotlight on the actions and their consequences. It is meant to thwart off behavior that is destructive to our well-being. As children find themselves making decisions on their own, it is meant to encourage incorporation between children and their overseers. It is meant to assure that decisions are not made out on an island in the minds of the inexperienced. It is meant to stop young people from having a flagrant disregard for basic health safeguards to their lives. To stop turning the gun on themselves and others in the quest for success.
“My hope is that the readers of these pages will challenge their personal lives. That they will touch down in their destiny. The destiny set aside for them. My hope is that young people will synchronize their efforts to those who are winners in our society, to avoid the pitfalls that will strangle them, if not now, later. For those who seek help, should know they can find it. I started writing the first five pages ten years ago. A time when I was afraid and didn’t have an idea how much longer I would live. Just last year, I decided to make a real attempt to put my thoughts and experiences on these pages. It was in my heart to take another step and make sure that I would be a part of the solution and not the problem. And so I submit to you what is personal to me in an effort to make sure that the painful truths and mistakes that I’ve made will not be repeated but discarded as fool’s gold. Amplifying that the same opportunity that was placed before me can materialize before you.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Julian Munrro’s profound tale provides a resource for people to use in their life journey, intended for audiences of any age or backgrounds to provide a guiding light towards protection and healthy living. Through his life’s journey, Munrro encourages much-needed unity to overcome the pitfalls that life often presents.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Thoughts of Redemption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Categories