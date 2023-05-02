Author Julian Munrro’s New Book, "Thoughts of Redemption," is a Powerful & Heartfelt Story of the Author's Journey from Struggles to Triumph & Redemption Through God

Recent release “Thoughts of Redemption,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Julian Munrro, is a faith-based read that explores how, through the incredible saving light of the Lord, the author found redemption from a life of pain and suffering. Fully disclosing his life story and shortcomings, Munrro hopes to inspire readers to build a better environment for future generations of the world.