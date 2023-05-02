Author Brenda J. Michael’s New Book, "Please, Can We Stay?" is a Charming Children’s Story About a Little Girl Who Has Mixed Feelings About Having to Move Often
Recent release “Please, Can We Stay?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brenda J. Michael, came about through some of the author’s own childhood experiences, showcasing the wide range of emotions that come from moving as a child.
Deer Park, TX, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brenda J. Michael, a retired kinder/first-grade teacher, has completed her new book, “Please, Can We Stay?”: a meaningful children’s story that shares a little girl’s feelings about the happy and sad times of having to move too often.
Brenda J. Michael writes, “When I have to say goodbye to a friend, my eyes fill with water, and my stomach hurts. I know that I will never see my friend again.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Brenda J. Michael’s memorable tale views moving from a child’s perspective, ranging from happy to sad emotions.
Readers who wish to experience this thoughtful work can purchase “Please, Can We Stay?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
