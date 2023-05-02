Author C.A. Steele’s New Book, “Behind a Smile,” is the Author’s Gripping Story of Survival That Spans the Author’s Entire Lifetime

Recent release “Behind a Smile,” from Newman Springs Publishing author C.A. Steele, is a candid and graphic account of the author’s life: its past, scarred by abuse and neglect, bad choices, and near disasters; and its present, with the heartbreaking pain of loss and grief and the devastating resurrection of an old evil.