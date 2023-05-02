Author C.A. Steele’s New Book, “Behind a Smile,” is the Author’s Gripping Story of Survival That Spans the Author’s Entire Lifetime
Recent release “Behind a Smile,” from Newman Springs Publishing author C.A. Steele, is a candid and graphic account of the author’s life: its past, scarred by abuse and neglect, bad choices, and near disasters; and its present, with the heartbreaking pain of loss and grief and the devastating resurrection of an old evil.
New York, NY, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- C.A. Steele, who was born and raised in Northern California, has completed her new book, “Behind a Smile”: a gripping and potent work that shares how the author was born into a legacy of fear passed down through generations of abuse to her father, who succumbed to that fear, which grew into cruelty.
Even as a child, she had hope—the hope for eternity—and a closeness to God that was simply a fact. She always just knew He was present in her life, and she carried that hope with her as she grew.
Author C.A. Steele is a wife and a mother; children have always been her calling, and as a child, she dreamed of one day being a mother. Along the way, she found through the twists and turns of life that she loved being a nurturer to other children too. She is an instructional assistant at a high school, working with the students in their Special Education Department. She also has a background in serving the youth at a local shelter for neglected and abused children. In her summers off, she enjoys time with her family, gardening at her suburban home, and dabbling in art.
Author C.A. Steele writes, “Today is not a promise but a gift; if we do not step up and determine its course, it will overcome us. Yesterday has passed and does not rule us as it once did, unless we choose to let it. Yes, the past impacts us, but for good or evil and to what degree is our choice. We are not the product of the things that happened to us but of the choices we make because even in spite of those things. Free will is a promise of God. No man can take that away, not truly, because our reactions are still our choice. And not forever, because eternity is also a promise that only one man can impact: ourselves.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, C.A. Steele’s impactful work sheds light on how God strengthens people in the midst of their tragedies so that they can grow and feel His love for them.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “Behind a Smile” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
