Dr. Keisha Simone Mortluck’s Newly Released "The 3 Ps of the Holy Spirit: Purpose, Processes, and Prosperity" is an Encouraging Resource for Reflection
“The 3 Ps of the Holy Spirit: Purpose, Processes, and Prosperity,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Keisha Simone Mortluck, is an impactful discussion of how one can find and achieve fulfillment through God’s plan regardless of challenges that may appear along the way.
Port St. Lucie, FL, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The 3 Ps of the Holy Spirit: Purpose, Processes, and Prosperity”: a potent reminder of the need for self-awareness and connection with God. “The 3 Ps of the Holy Spirit: Purpose, Processes, and Prosperity” is the creation of published author Dr. Keisha Simone Mortluck, who was born in a small town called Free School in beautiful Port Antonio, Jamaica. She attended and graduated from Happy Grove High School in Portland, Jamaica, where she met her high school sweetheart, whom she married and has three beautiful daughters with, ages twenty-six, fourteen, and twelve. She is a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator, and she has over twenty-three years of experience in long-term care. She graduated with honors from Revelation School of Ministry with a Doctoral Degree in Theology (July 2021). She also graduated with honors from the Revelation School of Ministry with a master’s degree in divinity. Without a doubt, she also graduated with honors from University of Phoenix with a master’s degree in health-Care Administration, a master’s degree in business administration, a bachelor’s degree in health-Care Administration, and an associate degree in health-Care Administration. She is also an honored member of The National Society of Leadership and Success, and she is also an honored member of the National Society of Healthcare Management. She is a member of the Florida Health-Care Association, and she recently got recognized for her advocacy and tenacity in Health-Care Management and she was then undoubtedly chosen as a Florida Leader for Healthcare Class of 2023 at Florida Health Care Association.
Dr. Mortluck shares, “The book is based on recognizing one’s purpose in life as well as combining that purpose with the purpose of the Holy Spirit in everyone’s life. This includes the processes that each of us must endure in life and applying the processes of the Holy Spirit to fulfill life’s existence. This is where we identify as individuals different levels of prosperity and fulfilling God’s promises with the prosperity of the Holy Spirit by overcoming our obstacles and struggles and arriving at our destination with peace, joy, and greatness through the Kingdom of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Keisha Simone Mortluck’s new book will bring readers a rejuvenating message of hope and empowerment.
Consumers can purchase “The 3 Ps of the Holy Spirit: Purpose, Processes, and Prosperity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The 3 Ps of the Holy Spirit: Purpose, Processes, and Prosperity,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
