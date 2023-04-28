Dr. Keisha Simone Mortluck’s Newly Released "The 3 Ps of the Holy Spirit: Purpose, Processes, and Prosperity" is an Encouraging Resource for Reflection

“The 3 Ps of the Holy Spirit: Purpose, Processes, and Prosperity,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Keisha Simone Mortluck, is an impactful discussion of how one can find and achieve fulfillment through God’s plan regardless of challenges that may appear along the way.