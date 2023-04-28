Ruth Scheltema’s Newly Released "Jungle Friends: Getting to Know What a Good Friend Is" is a Creative Learning Opportunity That Examines Quality Personal Traits
“Jungle Friends: Getting to Know What a Good Friend Is,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ruth Scheltema, is a fun adventure in the wilds of the Amazon River valley with helpful lessons on how to be and find good friends.
Concord, GA, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Jungle Friends: Getting to Know What a Good Friend Is”: an engaging resource for educators and parents to share with upcoming generations. “Jungle Friends: Getting to Know What a Good Friend Is” is the creation of published author Ruth Scheltema, who, after serving forty-six years with her husband and missionary pilot to the Amazon of Brazil, is now a widow living in Concord, Georgia. Her husband is buried in the Amazon town where they served God for over twenty years, after which he ministered as the director of aviation until 2003.
Scheltema shares, “Meet Marcos.
“Are you looking for a good friend? Do you know what a good friend is like? Read to find out how Marcos found good friends in the Amazon jungle.
“Friends are important to children. Therefore, it is important that children learn, from an early age, the character qualities to look for in a good friend.
“Jungle Friends is the story of a lonely boy living along the Amazon River who longs for a friend and discovers good friends among the animals of the jungle. Adolescent readers will be captivated as they share in the adventures of these jungle friends.
“After each chapter, the author includes an added benefit. To encourage the reader to develop the character quality highlighted in the chapter, she includes a biblical example—in hopes that her book might also be used as a teaching tool with small groups in school or children’s church.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruth Scheltema’s new book will entertain young imaginations while imparting important lessons of life, faith, and friendship.
Scheltema brings an encouraging adventure to life through engaging narrative and vibrant visuals within the pages of her most recent published work.
Consumers can purchase “Jungle Friends: Getting to Know What a Good Friend Is” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jungle Friends: Getting to Know What a Good Friend Is,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
