Esmat M. Gabriel’s Newly Released “The Coronavirus Pandemic: A Global Wake-Up Call to Change and Redeem Lives” is a Thought-Provoking Message of Hope
“The Coronavirus Pandemic: A Global Wake-Up Call to Change and Redeem Lives,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Esmat M. Gabriel, is an encouraging challenge to modern Christians in need of a rejuvenation of spirit in the pursuit of connection with God.
Lansdale, PA, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Coronavirus Pandemic: A Global Wake-Up Call to Change and Redeem Lives”: a potent reminder of the need to seek opportunities to challenge one’s faith to grow closer with God. “The Coronavirus Pandemic: A Global Wake-Up Call to Change and Redeem Lives” is the creation of published author Esmat M. Gabriel, an educator and a former faculty member of the Department of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Thomas Jefferson University. His accomplishments are well recognized by leading health organizations and medical schools, including Pennsylvania Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Health System and Albert Einstein Medical Center. Dr. Gabriel has received numerous accolades and acknowledgments for his work and patriotism, including the Ronald Reagan presidential Medal of Merit in 1983. He was also the recipient of the Recognition Award bestowed by His Holiness Pope Tawadros II in 2018 for his devoted contribution to establishing the Coptic Orthodox Church in the United States.
Gabriel shares, “'A Global Wake-Up Call to Change and Redeem Lives' explores the many challenges of life today. Do you feel alone in the universe? Does nothing seem to satisfy your restless heart? As revealed in this timely book, there is a reason for hope. Together we can learn to avoid causes for hate, work to heal racial upheaval, and help to calm political firestorms, all by uniting rather than dividing, building rather than destroying.
“All things of this earth are incapable to fill the void within. Only things with eternal value will stand. People are gripped by fear and devastation everywhere in the world. The foundations of the faith are assailed, and secularism has entered our learning institutions, places of work, even our churches. Spiritual and moral values have been attacked by a culture and media that preys on our children. In this book, you will find wise, inspiring guidance and motivation to help families reach their highest potential, physically, intellectually, and psychologically. The exemplary praxis contained in it will point to a higher plan and purpose for something larger than ourselves worthy of our presence on this mother earth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Esmat M. Gabriel’s new book will encourage positive change in one’s outlook as the author provides powerful spiritual reassurance.
Gabriel shares in hopes of helping others heal and grow both spiritually and personally through a compelling discussion.
Consumers can purchase “The Coronavirus Pandemic: A Global Wake-Up Call to Change and Redeem Lives” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Coronavirus Pandemic: A Global Wake-Up Call to Change and Redeem Lives,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
