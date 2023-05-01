Jeremy Schinkle’s Newly Released "I Promise to Wait Till Marriage" is an Impassioned Call for a Return to More Traditional Values and Purity Principles
“I Promise to Wait Till Marriage,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeremy Schinkle, is a compassionate reflection on modern societal challenges with a proposal for returning to moral views that once were held as unalienable.
Chillicothe, OH, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “I Promise to Wait Till Marriage”: a heartfelt message of encouragement for upcoming generations. “I Promise to Wait Till Marriage” is the creation of published author Jeremy Schinkle (credentials and information from ATA).
Schinkle shares, “I do not condemn the world for sin, but rather I believe that people will hear my heart as I speak to them about godly principles. In a world full of sexual immorality, God is calling all Christians to take a stand for what they believe. God is calling our nation back to Christian values and to restore our morals to its purest form. We do not have to accept the present state of our world. We can say, 'Enough is enough,' and no longer give in to our lustful desires. As you read 'I Promise to Wait Till Marriage,' think about how different our world would be if every believer promised to wait until the appropriate time to have sex. I believe that God will honor our sacrifice and reward us for remaining pure during our premarital relationships. I believe that these kinds of decisions will become contagious and spread like wildfire. I refuse to give up on our nation being what God intended it to be. I believe that God will bless His people as they wait for His plan to unfold in their lives. To all those who are unmarried, I challenge you to remain pure and repent of any mistakes that have been made. To those who are married, I challenge you to be completely faithful to your spouses and pray for the unmarried to honor the Lord in their dating relationships. I am doing my very best to lead by example. Please join me as the Lord inspires His people through the reading of this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeremy Schinkle’s new book will challenge commonly held beliefs within modern society while sharing an empowering message of God’s grace and promise of forgiveness.
Consumers can purchase “I Promise to Wait Till Marriage” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Promise to Wait Till Marriage,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
