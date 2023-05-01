Albina Peters’s Newly Released "Friends" is an Inspired Selection of Poetry That Examine Key Components of Faith for Young Readers
“Friends,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Albina Peters, is a helpful reading experience that will bring readers an encouraging approach to exploring their faith as they begin to establish their spiritual foundation.
McDonough, GA, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Friends”: a vibrant celebration of faith and God’s friendship. “Friends” is the creation of published author Albina Peters, a native of Saint Lucia who serves the Lord joyously.
Peters shares, “This book is a selection of poetry based on Bible stories as well as some new poems recently inspired by the Holy Spirit, all designed to stimulate the interest of the young at heart.
“I imagine parents reading to their children at bedtimes; I picture this being recited at campfires and Sunday school classes. To ensure that gentle hearts remain sincere, here is another example of God’s care to preserve welfare in a world where reliability is needed.
“To keep our young ones safe in the faith, this book paints a picture of a secure future with a friendship with a God who is everywhere and cares anywhere for everyone. These expressions display that fact that Jesus is there, with friendly unconditional love, even when other loved ones are absent to care. This unction also encourages scripture investigations as expressed in this play of rhymes.
“Jesus has always been friendly. He said, 'Let the little children come to me, and do not send them away.' God inspired this book to say that he is indeed help in time of need—a friend of the holy, lonely, unruly, or bully. It can even be said that he can be even closer than a brother, a best friend forever.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Albina Peters’s new book will empower and inspire young minds to consider all that God offers.
Peters provides enjoyable storytelling within compelling poetry in hope of inspiring upcoming generations to develop a lasting connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “Friends” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Friends,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Peters shares, “This book is a selection of poetry based on Bible stories as well as some new poems recently inspired by the Holy Spirit, all designed to stimulate the interest of the young at heart.
“I imagine parents reading to their children at bedtimes; I picture this being recited at campfires and Sunday school classes. To ensure that gentle hearts remain sincere, here is another example of God’s care to preserve welfare in a world where reliability is needed.
“To keep our young ones safe in the faith, this book paints a picture of a secure future with a friendship with a God who is everywhere and cares anywhere for everyone. These expressions display that fact that Jesus is there, with friendly unconditional love, even when other loved ones are absent to care. This unction also encourages scripture investigations as expressed in this play of rhymes.
“Jesus has always been friendly. He said, 'Let the little children come to me, and do not send them away.' God inspired this book to say that he is indeed help in time of need—a friend of the holy, lonely, unruly, or bully. It can even be said that he can be even closer than a brother, a best friend forever.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Albina Peters’s new book will empower and inspire young minds to consider all that God offers.
Peters provides enjoyable storytelling within compelling poetry in hope of inspiring upcoming generations to develop a lasting connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “Friends” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Friends,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories