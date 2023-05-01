Leo Kelleher’s Newly Released "The Big Bang: He Was There" is a Spiritually-Driven Look at the Creation of the Universe
“The Big Bang: He Was There,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leo Kelleher, is an enjoyable juvenile fiction that explores the complexities of how the known universe was created.
Springfield, OH, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Big Bang: He Was There”: a helpful tool for parents, guardians, and spiritual educators to employ in the education of young believers. “The Big Bang: He Was There” is the creation of published author Leo Kelleher, who earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Wilmington College in Ohio. Kelleher was drafted into the US Army. He had the HAWK missile training at Fort Bliss, Texas, and was assigned to the headquarters of a HAWK Battalion in Ansbach, Germany. He served as an operations and intelligence specialist (S4). Stationing in Europe allowed him to tour the interesting countries of France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, and Austria, which made the military service more tolerable. He returned to the States, got married, employed by Dresser Industries, and taught at night at the Marion Technical College. Later, he was offered a full-time position at the college and earned a master’s degree in education from Ohio University. He worked on a number of interesting tasks for the US Department of Defense. His master’s degree allowed him to return to college, teaching at Clark State Community College. After twenty years, he retired, and wrote his book.
Kelleher shares, “Too many Marxist atheists are guiding the education in government schools. They have no concept of the biblical creation and have chosen the stupid big bang concept where male and female creatures are the result of an ancient explosion. Everyone knows an explosion creates dust, dirt, and destruction. My book is presented to verify that a big bang did happen due to an experiment by the Creator and was restored so that males and females were created.
“My goal is to have homeschool students reply to any government-schooled students and say, 'Sure, I know all about the big bang. We know the Creator had some problems during creation. It wasn’t easy. First, the kingdom was too dark and needed light. Second, He created eight planets to orbit the sun but only made one planet that would support life. Third, He created angels that revolted, and Lucifer and his followers were banished to hell. Fourth, He created Adam and Eve who disobeyed Him.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leo Kelleher’s new book will entertain and inspire as readers balance the often-argued source of the world.
Consumers can purchase “The Big Bang: He Was There” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Big Bang: He Was There,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
