Tricia Banks’s Newly Released "God’s Breath On Me" is an Uplifting Selection of Spiritually Empowered Lyrical Works
“God’s Breath On Me,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tricia Banks, is an enjoyable reading experience that presents a collection of poetry and songs based in fervent appreciation for God.
Waukee, IA, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Breath On Me”: a heartwarming celebration of God’s grace. “God’s Breath On Me” is the creation of published author Tricia Banks, a blessed mother of seven children, with nineteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who resides in Iowa.
Banks shares, “God’s Breath on Me is a gift from God. I give Him glory. As I wrote the Christmas songs, I had a vision of Francesca Battistelli. She was singing them! I pray the dreams, visions, and poetry inspire you. May they bring you joy, peace, and healing and strengthen your faith. WWJD: watch what Jesus does. I thank you and praise you, Father Daddy. Bless each reader with Your presence as the Holy Spirit gives heart hugs.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tricia Banks’s new book will encourage and uplift as readers reflect on the potent messages within.
Banks shares in hope of furthering the message of God’s promise and motivating readers in their search for a fulfilling Christian experience.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Breath On Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Breath On Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Banks shares, “God’s Breath on Me is a gift from God. I give Him glory. As I wrote the Christmas songs, I had a vision of Francesca Battistelli. She was singing them! I pray the dreams, visions, and poetry inspire you. May they bring you joy, peace, and healing and strengthen your faith. WWJD: watch what Jesus does. I thank you and praise you, Father Daddy. Bless each reader with Your presence as the Holy Spirit gives heart hugs.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tricia Banks’s new book will encourage and uplift as readers reflect on the potent messages within.
Banks shares in hope of furthering the message of God’s promise and motivating readers in their search for a fulfilling Christian experience.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Breath On Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Breath On Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories