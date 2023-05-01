Allen Bourgeois’s Newly Released "Journey To Jesus" is a Heartwarming Story of a Man’s Journey to True Connection with God
“Journey To Jesus,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Allen Bourgeois, is an enjoyable account of the challenges and blessings that have shaped the author’s experiences with family, faith, and expressing a God-given talent.
Lufkin, TX, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Journey To Jesus”: a celebration of God’s grace and many blessings. “Journey To Jesus” is the creation of published author Allen Bourgeois.
Bourgeois shares, “The greatest blessing in my life has been my journey to Jesus. It has greatly built my faith, hope, courage, understanding, and will to please God in all my ways. Romans 8:28 says, 'And we know that all things work together for the good to them that love God, to them that are the called according to His purpose.' The trials and tribulations that I've been through have been many, but the blessings from God have been more. God has pulled me out of situations where I have been on the brink of death several times. Some or all of those times He sent angels to protect me. Many times in prayer I asked God to help me to help myself so I can help others. He's given me the gift of faith and healing as a result. But as it is written, 'Eye has not seen nor ear heard, the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him.'-1 Corinthians 2:9. This book I have written, 'Journey To Jesus,' is to inspire and encourage others in the ways of the Lord. Should I blame Him for sending the hail in the rain? Or placing the thorns with the roses? He is hope in the valley when I'm at my end. He's more than a man. I find no fault in Him.
On my journey to Jesus I woke up one morning to quickly write down the words of a song that God gave me in a dream. The first verse and chorus says, 'There's a better day ahead, a better world we'll see. People everywhere are friends, there's peace and harmony. Someday, someday very soon. No pain, no tears, no troubles or fears. For the children of The King, when Jesus comes again. Someday very soon.' The other two verses to this song are in this book, 'Journey To Jesus.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Allen Bourgeois’s new book will touch the spirit as readers reflect on the author’s spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase “Journey To Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey To Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bourgeois shares, “The greatest blessing in my life has been my journey to Jesus. It has greatly built my faith, hope, courage, understanding, and will to please God in all my ways. Romans 8:28 says, 'And we know that all things work together for the good to them that love God, to them that are the called according to His purpose.' The trials and tribulations that I've been through have been many, but the blessings from God have been more. God has pulled me out of situations where I have been on the brink of death several times. Some or all of those times He sent angels to protect me. Many times in prayer I asked God to help me to help myself so I can help others. He's given me the gift of faith and healing as a result. But as it is written, 'Eye has not seen nor ear heard, the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him.'-1 Corinthians 2:9. This book I have written, 'Journey To Jesus,' is to inspire and encourage others in the ways of the Lord. Should I blame Him for sending the hail in the rain? Or placing the thorns with the roses? He is hope in the valley when I'm at my end. He's more than a man. I find no fault in Him.
On my journey to Jesus I woke up one morning to quickly write down the words of a song that God gave me in a dream. The first verse and chorus says, 'There's a better day ahead, a better world we'll see. People everywhere are friends, there's peace and harmony. Someday, someday very soon. No pain, no tears, no troubles or fears. For the children of The King, when Jesus comes again. Someday very soon.' The other two verses to this song are in this book, 'Journey To Jesus.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Allen Bourgeois’s new book will touch the spirit as readers reflect on the author’s spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase “Journey To Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey To Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories