LivestockCity Adds Poultry Market to Its Site
LivestockCity, a leading online platform that connects livestock farmers, buyers, and sellers, today announced the launch of its new poultry market. The new market is designed to make it easier for livestock farmers to buy and sell poultry online.
Mount Solon, VA, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LivestockCity, a leading online platform that connects livestock farmers, buyers, and sellers, today announced the launch of its new poultry market. The new market is designed to make it easier for livestock farmers to buy and sell poultry online.
“We are excited to launch our new poultry market,” said E. James White, CEO at LivestockCity. “This new market is a game-changer for the poultry industry and will help our customers buy and sell poultry more easily and efficiently.”
The new poultry market offers a variety of features, including:
Online auctions
Classified listings
Product reviews
Poultry directories
Event listings
“We believe that our new poultry market will be a valuable resource for livestock farmers of all levels of experience,” said E. James White. “We are confident that this new market will help our customers succeed in their poultry farming businesses.”
The new poultry market is available now. For more information, please visit www.livestockcity.com.
“We are excited to launch our new poultry market,” said E. James White, CEO at LivestockCity. “This new market is a game-changer for the poultry industry and will help our customers buy and sell poultry more easily and efficiently.”
The new poultry market offers a variety of features, including:
Online auctions
Classified listings
Product reviews
Poultry directories
Event listings
“We believe that our new poultry market will be a valuable resource for livestock farmers of all levels of experience,” said E. James White. “We are confident that this new market will help our customers succeed in their poultry farming businesses.”
The new poultry market is available now. For more information, please visit www.livestockcity.com.
Contact
LivestockCity, Inc.Contact
Jim White
540-910-2025
www.livestockcity.com
Jim White
540-910-2025
www.livestockcity.com
Categories