Elsie M. Schmaltz’s Newly Released "The Easter Hunt" is an Entertaining Tale of Friendship as a Little Turtle Prepares for an Exciting Egg Hunt
“The Easter Hunt,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elsie M. Schmaltz, is a creative journey that finds a variety of animals gathering to enjoy a lighthearted adventure.
Republic, MT, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Easter Hunt”: a charming children’s tale that provides a pleasant reading experience for children of all ages. “The Easter Hunt” is the creation of published author Elsie M. Schmaltz, a dedicated grandmother who was born and raised in Wisconsin and now resides in Missouri.
Schmaltz shares, “The Easter Hunt is about having fun with all your animal friends along the way and the hero that saves the day. Thanks to the sweet little readers!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elsie M. Schmaltz’s new book pairs a fun tale of friendship and community with creative imagery meant to delight the imagination.
Schmaltz shares in hopes of bringing joy to young readers as they journey with Warrior Turtle to enjoy a day of togetherness with new friends.
Consumers can purchase “The Easter Hunt” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Easter Hunt,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
