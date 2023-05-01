Gabriella Gizzo M.S., CCC-SLP, TSSLD’s Newly Released “Sophie’s Special Story” is a Fun Narrative with an Important Purpose

“Sophie’s Special Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gabriella Gizzo M.S., CCC-SLP, TSSLD, is a delightful reading experience that offers a helpful resource for parents, guardians, and educators aiding young readers who struggle with articulation.