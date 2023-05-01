Gabriella Gizzo M.S., CCC-SLP, TSSLD’s Newly Released “Sophie’s Special Story” is a Fun Narrative with an Important Purpose
“Sophie’s Special Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gabriella Gizzo M.S., CCC-SLP, TSSLD, is a delightful reading experience that offers a helpful resource for parents, guardians, and educators aiding young readers who struggle with articulation.
West Harrison, NY, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Sophie’s Special Story”: an encouraging and engaging resource for correcting certain speech patterns. “Sophie’s Special Story” is the creation of published author Gabriella Gizzo M.S., CCC-SLP, TSSLD, a speech language pathologist from Westchester, New York. Gabriella earned her bachelor of arts from Loyola University Maryland in speech language pathology/audiology. She then continued her studies at Adelphi University earning her master’s of science in speech language pathology. Gabriella currently works with children ages three to fifteen years old with a variety of disabilities (e.g., autism, learning disabilities, speech language impairment, articulation, etc.) to meet their speech and language goals. In addition to her speech language pathology license, Gabriella also holds her teacher of students with speech and language disabilities (TSSLD).
Gizzo shares, “This book is about the special bond between an owner and her dog, Sophie. This unique story line expresses Sophie’s adventures as she journeys through life with Gabriella. The purpose of this book was to creatively target speech and language goals through Sophie’s experiences. Throughout the story, Sophie’s development is revealed through her descriptors. These descriptors can be used to target articulation disorders, specifically for /s/ and /s/ clusters. Additionally, this story has verbal and visual prompts so parents can use the prompts as a strategy when working with their children on the /s/ sound. Sophie’s Special Story also has opportunities to target language goals such as answering WH questions, labeling common objects, increasing vocabulary through descriptions, expanding syntax, describing emotions/feelings, and sequencing and story retell. This publication is a powerful and helpful tool/material for speech language pathologists because they can use this one resource to target many goals; this will especially be beneficial for group speech therapy sessions. Sophie’s Special Story is an entertaining and diverse book that can be enjoyed by teachers, parents, specialists, and children alike!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gabriella Gizzo M.S., CCC-SLP, TSSLD’s new book combines the author’s passion for animals and aiding young readers in their speech and language development.
Consumers can purchase “Sophie’s Special Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sophie’s Special Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
