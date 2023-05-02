Hinfo Digital Hotel Compendium: Loyalty Program, Welcome Screen Updates and Appointments for Local Services
Hinfo is launching today Version 3.6 of their mobile hotel technology solution; This major update includes updates to the welcome screen and a new appointments option for multiple local services; Properties can also now promote their own loyalty program to guests during their stay, to encourage repeat bookings.
Melbourne, Australia, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- One of the most significant updates to the Hinfo digital hotel compendium is the new welcome screen, which now appears immediately after guests access a property on the Hinfo service if the property utilises this screen.
This screen features the property's branding and welcome message to the guest. This new feature is designed to set the tone for the guest's stay and make them feel more at home, along with reassuring they are accessing the right property’s details.
“When guests access any of the hundreds of member properties on our Hinfo service via any of our multiple access options, the welcome screen is now the very first screen to appear, if the property supports it,” says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo. “This helps clarify to guests immediately, that they are accessing the correct property and acts as an initial prompt before downloading all the property and local area details to access offline, in our mobile app.”
The new “Loyalty Program” feature built into the Hinfo hotel app, allows properties to promote to guests their own rewards and incentives for their continued patronage. These programs generally allow you to earn points for various actions, such as booking direct, writing reviews, or referring friends.
Properties can add a direct link in their Hinfo CMS (Content Management System) account to their loyalty program, with no additional maintenance required within Hinfo for this feature.
“If a property belongs to a major accommodation group, they can now promote their own loyalty program to their guests,” says Neil Houlston. “Having this program in-front of guests, allows properties to build loyalty and incentivize their guests to return in the future.”
The updated Local Services section now includes a new appointments option for local dentists, doctors and optometrists.
This feature allows guests to book appointments with each of these services directly and streamlines the booking process for guests to be less stressful and more efficient, to receive the self-care they need.
These features are designed to improve the guest experience and enhance the functionality of the app for hotel and accommodation properties.
Hinfo the leading guest digital compendium is available via mobile app on both iOS and Android devices, in addition to their web-based offering. For more information about the app and its new features, please visit the Hinfo website or contact the company directly.
This screen features the property's branding and welcome message to the guest. This new feature is designed to set the tone for the guest's stay and make them feel more at home, along with reassuring they are accessing the right property’s details.
“When guests access any of the hundreds of member properties on our Hinfo service via any of our multiple access options, the welcome screen is now the very first screen to appear, if the property supports it,” says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo. “This helps clarify to guests immediately, that they are accessing the correct property and acts as an initial prompt before downloading all the property and local area details to access offline, in our mobile app.”
The new “Loyalty Program” feature built into the Hinfo hotel app, allows properties to promote to guests their own rewards and incentives for their continued patronage. These programs generally allow you to earn points for various actions, such as booking direct, writing reviews, or referring friends.
Properties can add a direct link in their Hinfo CMS (Content Management System) account to their loyalty program, with no additional maintenance required within Hinfo for this feature.
“If a property belongs to a major accommodation group, they can now promote their own loyalty program to their guests,” says Neil Houlston. “Having this program in-front of guests, allows properties to build loyalty and incentivize their guests to return in the future.”
The updated Local Services section now includes a new appointments option for local dentists, doctors and optometrists.
This feature allows guests to book appointments with each of these services directly and streamlines the booking process for guests to be less stressful and more efficient, to receive the self-care they need.
These features are designed to improve the guest experience and enhance the functionality of the app for hotel and accommodation properties.
Hinfo the leading guest digital compendium is available via mobile app on both iOS and Android devices, in addition to their web-based offering. For more information about the app and its new features, please visit the Hinfo website or contact the company directly.
Contact
App IT Byte (Developers of Hinfo)Contact
Neil Houlston
+61 1300 890 402
https://www.hinfo.com
Neil Houlston
+61 1300 890 402
https://www.hinfo.com
Categories