New YouTube Long Form Video Just Uploaded-Animals
A new YouTube Channel, "Relaxation Nature Videos" has been created to present to the public long-form videos that are relaxing, calming, and soothing. "Animals" is their first release with a running time of 1.5 hours and a calming music soundtrack.
Tucson, AZ, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Author and Video Producer Frederick Fichman has just uploaded to his Animals Central YouTube channel a new long-form video, “Animals.” The running time of the video is 1.5 hours and features animals from around the world accompanied by a relaxing and calm music track. This long video is presented for free on Animals Central and is the first of many longer videos that will be uploaded to the channel.
The Animals Central YouTube channel also has listed educational videos with animal descriptions and narration describing details of each animal. Eleven videos have been created for the following animals: Impala, Red Ruffed Lemur, Golden Eagle, Prairie Dog, Giraffe, Camel, Porcupine, Rhinoceros, Elephant, Visayan Warty Pig, and Dalmatian Pelican. More videos are currently under production and will be uploaded soon.
The Animals Central YouTube channel is built as an educational tool and entertainment platform. All videos on the channel are free to watch.
The specific URL for the “Animals” video can be found with the following link listing all videos on the channel: https://youtube.com/@animalscentral9484/videos.
Contact
Fred Fichman
520-381-9412
https://www.animals-central.com
http://www.frederickfichman.com
