Fieldcode's Live Event Showcases the Power of Process Automation for Customer Engagement Within Field Services
Nürnberg, Germany, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fieldcode, an innovative field service management software provider, recently hosted a live event on customer engagement strategies with process automation. The event featured expert speaker Verena Wechsler, with live demonstrations of Fieldcode's features, which attracted participants from the IT, manufacturing, and telecom industries.
During the event, participants witnessed firsthand through a live demo how automation in Fieldcode can transform their customer engagement strategy by reducing administrative efforts per ticket, boosting their first-time fix rate, and increasing customer satisfaction levels.
The highlight of the event was the demonstration of two automated actions that were set up using Fieldcode's process automation capabilities. The first action demonstrated was the sending of an automated scheduling link to the customer and the second entailed the sending of an automated appointment confirmation email.
Two common pain points that were raised by attendees were: whether appointment scheduling takes into account the technician’s driving time and if route optimization for pickup points considers real-time tracking information and part arrival. Fieldcode’s expert was quick to address these concerns and that appointment and route optimization takes these elements into account.
The attendees received valuable insights and actionable strategies for improving customer engagement through process automation. To view the live event recording or to download the handout, visit fieldcode.com.
About Fieldcode
Fieldcode is a smart field service management (FSM) software provider that leverages 20 years of global field service expertise. The software streamlines operations and maximizes efficiency all in one seamless experience. Unlike traditional licensing models, its license-free, unique pay-per-event model significantly reduces cost. Moreover, the company's software per se combines cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices to support customers' CO2 reduction goals and promote a positive impact on the environment.
Fieldcode’s dedication has been recognized with an honorable mention in the Gartner Magic Quadrant report for Field Service Management 2022, further highlighting our expertise and commitment to sustainability and IoT-driven service goals within the industry.
For more information on what makes Fieldcode FSM software unique, here are some resources:
- Unique pricing scheme
- Climate positivity mission
- Year one progress of the Olivine Project to eliminate
atmospheric CO2
Contact
Despoina Mountanea
+306973564888
fieldcode.com
