Mike Newberry’s Newly Released "Journey through Exodus" is a Thoughtful Examination of the Book of Exodus That Brings Clarity to Key Components of God’s Word
“Journey through Exodus,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mike Newberry, is an encouraging devotional that aids students of the Bible in understanding and applying key lessons found within scripture.
Keota, OK, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Journey through Exodus”: an articulate study of Exodus that encourages readers in their spiritual pursuits. “Journey through Exodus” is the creation of published author Mike Newberry, a pastor of who has served for over 36 years in various ministries.
Newberry shares, “In my years of studying the Bible, I have found several spiritual principles to be very appealing. I have read the promises about the possibility of being an overcomer. In the seven letters of Revelation 2 and 3, one reoccurring thing is the promises to the overcomers. If one thinks about it, you can either be an overcomer or be overcome. The choice is easy: I would rather be an overcomer. I have read the verses about the possibility of living life daily aided by heavenly wisdom. Listen to James 1:5: 'If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that gives to all men liberally, and upbraids not; and it shall be given him.' I have often asked the church, 'On any given day, how often do we need the wisdom to make decisions and find needed direction?' To answer that question with 'one hundred' would be conservative. To add to wisdom, we are told that we can tap into the heavenly supplies of strength, energy, power, and patience. According to James 1:5, God’s not going to fuss at you if you keep coming back again and again asking for more.
“The key to these and all the promises of the Bible are found in the discipline of a daily quiet time. When I was in college, with God’s help, I developed this discipline to attribute any spiritual success, any success, in my Christian life to the help I have found in this daily time with God and my Bible. To remove any excuses, I have written devotionals for my church. We have started in chapter 1, verse 1, of a book in the Bible and have worked our way through it. We have covered Genesis, Exodus, Philippians, and Leviticus, to mention a few; and as long as God gives me strength, we will continue. The pages in this book contain our thoughts and our understanding of our journey through Exodus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike Newberry’s new book furthers the author’s helpful collection of bible studies that promote an earnest understanding of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Journey through Exodus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey through Exodus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
