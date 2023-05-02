Gerard Myruski and Derek Fremd’s Newly Released “Where Are My Crayons?! Mr. Big?!!” is an Amusing Adventure of Unexpected Lessons of Life and Faith

“Where Are My Crayons?! Mr. Big?!!” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Gerard Myruski and Derek Fremd, is a delightful juvenile fiction that finds a cast of creative characters caught up in an argument when a pack of special crayons seems to go missing.