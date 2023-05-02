Gerard Myruski and Derek Fremd’s Newly Released “Where Are My Crayons?! Mr. Big?!!” is an Amusing Adventure of Unexpected Lessons of Life and Faith
“Where Are My Crayons?! Mr. Big?!!” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Gerard Myruski and Derek Fremd, is a delightful juvenile fiction that finds a cast of creative characters caught up in an argument when a pack of special crayons seems to go missing.
Pembroke Pines, FL, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Where Are My Crayons?! Mr. Big?!!”: a charming resource for aiding young readers in learning about friendship, forgiveness, and not jumping to conclusions. “Where Are My Crayons?! Mr. Big?!!” is the creation of published authors Gerard Myruski and Derek Fremd.
Co-authors Gerard Myruski and Derek Fremd have many years of experience in scriptwriting and media production. The two are longtime friends and collaborators and shared the experience of helping start a church in North Miami, Florida. They have written dozens of Muscles La’Bo happy time stories as well as a TV pilot episode. In addition, Gerard has written several screenplays including The Mighty Ram and Null and Void.
Myruski and Fremd share, “Are biblical perspectives still relevant in today’s world? The answer is YES! The characters in the Muscles La’Bo Happy Time Stories get involved in everyday situations that require biblical answers.
“In Where Are My Crayons? Mr. Big?, the Queen of Fitness’s cherished box of crayons is missing. All the fingers point to Mr. Big as being the culprit of this missing crayons caper, and the Queen of Fitness makes some very serious accusations. But as she will learn a valuable lesson, there is always more to the story than meets the eye.
“In this first Muscles La’Bo Happy Time Story, themes include friendship, apology, forgiveness, and a peace offering of fresh-baked cookies. Most importantly, the Queen of Fitness is called to action by a conversation with God as is written in Jeremiah 33:3, 'Call to me, and I will answer you and show you great and mighty things, which you do not know.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerard Myruski and Derek Fremd’s new book is an enjoyable and modern approach to learning key concepts from scripture.
Consumers can purchase “Where Are My Crayons?! Mr. Big?!!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Where Are My Crayons?! Mr. Big?!!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
