Tanya Boynay’s Newly Released "The Greatest Gift" is a Charming Story of a Young Girl’s First Experience with Learning the Value of Salvation
“The Greatest Gift,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tanya Boynay, is an uplifting narrative based in a deep faith in Jesus that encourages upcoming generations in their pursuit of connection with Jesus Christ.
Turner, OR, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Greatest Gift”: a helpful resource for parents, guardians, and educators tasked with sharing the good news of Christ. “The Greatest Gift” is the creation of published author Tanya Boynay, a dedicated wife and mother of two.
Boynay shares, “The Greatest Gift graciously given to us by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, is simply explained by a father to his nine-year-old daughter as she anticipates her tenth birthday. As Ellie ponders the tangible gifts she will receive, her father captures this opportunity to share the story of salvation and what this entails for anyone that accepts this gift from our heavenly Father. As Ellie contemplates the magnitude of this gift, she has her own ideas of what to do with the greatest gift. This is a simple story explaining salvation that can be used for any age or stage in life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tanya Boynay’s new book will challenge young minds to find value in something more than worldly goods.
Boynay shares in hope of offering a helping hand to young readers beginning their own journey of discovery and wonder in God’s name.
Consumers can purchase “The Greatest Gift” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Greatest Gift,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
