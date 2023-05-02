Mary Beth Snyder’s Newly Released "Stella’s Sunflowers: God’s Garden" is a Celebration of God’s Creation and the Beauty Found Within Even the Simplest Flower
“Stella’s Sunflowers: God’s Garden,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Beth Snyder, is a heartwarming mother-daughter adventure that shares important lessons of faith, family, and thankfulness through a simple but touching narrative.
Palm Bay, FL, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Stella’s Sunflowers: God’s Garden”: a lovely message of appreciation for all of God’s gifts. “Stella’s Sunflowers: God’s Garden” is the creation of published author Mary Beth Snyder.
Snyder shares, “Come along on the journey of Stella and her mom through the sunflowers in God’s garden.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Beth Snyder’s new book will charm and encourage as a simple foundational block of faith is laid.
Consumers can purchase “Stella’s Sunflowers: God’s Garden” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stella’s Sunflowers: God’s Garden,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
