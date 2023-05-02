Rachel Vanderwood’s Newly Released "The Journey of Faith" is a Compelling Fiction That Blends Fantasy and Unmistakable Faith
“The Journey of Faith,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Vanderwood, is an enjoyable tale of self-discovery and unexpected twists of fate as a surprising loss sets a series of events in motion that will have lasting consequences.
Utica, NY, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Journey of Faith”: a thrilling tale of unexpected adventure and devoted faith. “The Journey of Faith” is the creation of published author Rachel Vanderwood.
Vanderwood shares, “Rosie Johns lived her life hoping to emulate the woman she admired the most, her mother. Even as a child, Rosie was bold, confident, and eager to face the world. But when her life started falling apart beginning with the untimely death of her mother under mysterious circumstances, Rosie found herself fighting to maintain her strength and the image she built of herself. While searching through her mother’s belongings, Rosie found a picture that forced her to question everything she knew about herself. Desperate for understanding and not knowing how to find the answers on her own, Rosie left her home, her job, and immediate family to seek out the only person in the photo she knew to be able to lead her in the right direction, her Uncle Peter.
“Welcoming her with open arms, Pastor Peter Merrane is compassionate to the suffering of his niece, but he knows that the answers she is in search of must be discovered by her. Giving her the only clue he knew would best lead her on her way, Pastor Merrane sent his son, Christian, to journey with her, hoping that he, too, would learn his true purpose through their experiences.
“Although skeptical at first, Christian agreed to go with his cousin, if only to provide the love and support she needed just as she had done for him in a time of his life he needed it the most. Never having expected the adventure that awaited them, Rosie and Christian found themselves surrounded by people that not only became as important as they were to each other but also revealed connections both of their parents had to people and places they never knew existed. As the mystery begins to unfold, and the answers they seek are within their reach, Rosie and Christian learn who they are truly meant to be and the blessings that are awaiting them when they accept their callings to serve an everlasting God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Vanderwood’s new book is a stunning installment to the author’s “God's Everlasting Light” series.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey of Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey of Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
