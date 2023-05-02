Rachel Vanderwood’s Newly Released "The Quest for the Holy City" is a Spiritually Charged Adventure of Twists of Fate and Finding One’s Purpose
“The Quest for the Holy City,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Vanderwood, is a compelling modern fiction that brings a young heroine to the front lines of fighting for God’s people as a mysterious threat challenges all that she once knew.
Utica, NY, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Quest for the Holy City”: a captivating journey of spiritual and personal discovery. “The Quest for the Holy City” is the creation of published author Rachel Vanderwood.
Vanderwood shares, “When her mother has a vision of the world and their family’s purpose upon Christ’s return to earth, Mariella is suddenly sent to live on the island for seven years to train. Although her mother didn’t reveal all that she saw, Mariella knew her family will have a purpose in his holy place, and she is eager to prove her worthiness. In preparation for the day he will call her and her family to serve him in his sacred home, Mariella eagerly awaits her first assignment on the earth she knows—to protect and fight for his people until he calls them to him—but when she herself is awoken from a dream and sets out to investigate a mysterious darkness, Mariella is pulled away from her family when they are taken to serve their destiny. Desperate to find them and the holy place she knew they would be, Mariella ventures out into a changed new world. Through chance circumstance, new allies, and a mysterious new enemy who threatens the lives of God’s chosen, Mariella finds that perhaps her true destiny was right before her eyes all along.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Vanderwood’s new book is an exciting installment to the author’s “Millennium Series” collection of books.
Vanderwood delivers an exciting blend of fantasy and faith that will excite new and established fans of her vivid storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “The Quest for the Holy City” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Quest for the Holy City,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
